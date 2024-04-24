‘Kidult’ project teaches young adults to ‘embrace inner child’

Kidult is a healing journey spearheaded by Nicole Anne Manojo, a graduating student of University of St. La Salle - Bacolod AB Communication.

“This advocacy came to fruition as I reflected on what impacted me the most,” said Manojo.

What came to mind was her experiences when she was a child that has affected her social development, and having a hard time connecting with others.

“Childhood loss is a pressing issue because this affects children's social development. When their formative years are destroyed, it will damage how they adjust to the world as an adult,” she said.

Healing and acknowledging are the two main outcomes of Kidult.

“Not healing from your past experiences will hinder a person from growing exponentially. Not acknowledging that those experiences hurt them will continue to cause harm than good,” she said.

University, or college life, is the largest mixing bowl of various individuals, she said. People from different backgrounds and experiences are mixed.

The target audience of Kidult is college/university students of Bacolod City. Kidult started last March 2024 and will end in April 2024.

Kidult has started its activities since the first week of April and will continue until the end of the month.

Using available resources such as Zoom and online messaging, the project proponent has connected deeply with the advocacy’s participants.

The last major activity will be held in the jolliest and happiest place known, Jollibee, on April 20. This will also be the first time all Kidult participants will see each other. (PR)