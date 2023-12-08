Kiko advocates for creative economy, tourism transformation

Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez underscored the importance of creative tourism and the need to revolutionize the tourism landscape in his keynote address at the Philippine Creative Tourism Congress held at Orange Gallery Art District in Bacolod on Thursday, December 7.

"Creative tourism is an emerging trend for authentic experiences in the Philippines," said Benitez, emphasizing the nation's potential to become a unique destination offering immersive cultural experiences for tourists.

Benitez, the author of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), highlighted how PCIDA transforms cities into creative hubs by leveraging their cultural assets.

The law fosters an environment where artists and artisans can thrive economically while enriching the cultural fabric of their communities.

"The government's role should be an enabler, supporting creative entrepreneurs," Benitez noted, emphasizing the need for the government to empower creative entrepreneurs by providing essential frameworks and resources for organic growth.

In closing, Benitez stressed that the creative economy is multi-directional, not solely focused on exporting creative goods but also on attracting visitors to intimately experience and engage with Filipino culture.

“Creative economy is multi-directional, drawing visitors to experience Filipino culture," emphasized Benitez, painting a vision of a dynamic and inclusive creative landscape that beckons both local and global audiences.

Present during the event were Congressman Christopher De Venecia, Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso, Interior Undersecretary Marlo Iringan, COO Marga Nograles, and lawyer Gio Gomez, representing Trade Undersecretary Fita Aldaba.*