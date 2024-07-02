Kiko Benitez appears on some reports as the next DepEd Sec

"Third District Representative Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez of Negros Occidental is qualified to be the next Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd)."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday, July 1, after the name of his younger brother appeared on some reports to be the next DepEd Secretary.

This was after Vice President Sara Duterte earlier resigned as DepEd Secretary.

"It's his forte, but it's up to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos to choose," Benitez said.

If Congressman Benitez will set as DepEd Secretary, he said that this would be a big help in Negros Occidental or the newly created Negros Island Region (NIR).

" He's a native here so it's a big help for us," he said.

President Marcos also earlier appointed Dr. Mary Ann Maestral, chief of the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) in Silay City, Negros Occidental, as undersecretary of the Department of Health (DOH).

Maestral was appointed TLJPH chief by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson in 2021./MAP