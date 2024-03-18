Kiko seeking re-election in 2025

Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez will be seeking reflection for his final term in the 2025 elections.

Benitez announced it in a press conference on Saturday, March 16, as he denied the rumors that he was running for mayor of Silay City in the next polls.

The congressman also confirmed backing the mayoralty bid of Atty. Rowena Lopez-Lizares, wife of incumbent Talisay City mayor Neil Lizares, who will end his term in 2025.

Aside from Lizares, also graduating from his term in the Third District this coming 2025 is Mayor Marvin Malacon of EB Magalona, who is reportedly fielding his son Matthew Malacon to be his successor.

Benitez also confirmed that current Board Member Manuel Frederick Ko will run as the first nominee of the Abang Lingkod party-list to replace Rep. Stephen Paduano.

Replacing Ko in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Negros Occidental will be a toss up between outgoing Talisay City Councilors Rolin Meliton and Randy Ereñeta.

However, Benitez said they have to first resolve their differences after nearly engaging in a fistfight during their regular session last month.

In Murcia, Benitez said he would support the reelection bid of Mayor Gerry Rojas and the reelection bid of Board Member Andrew Montelibano.

Meanwhile, Don Salvador Benedicto (DSB) Mayor Lawrence Marxlen dela Cruz said he is retiring from politics in 2025 and that his younger brother, Nehemiah dela Cruz, the current vice mayor of the town, will run for mayor.

“I will return to private life; 29 years of public service is a long time,” he said.

He said, “I have been mayor of DSB for 15 years. There are a lot of things I’ve missed as a private citizen; number one, I would like to wake up when I want to,” dela Cruz said.

"I cannot be the leader of Don Salvador Benedicto for life. The younger generation may have better ideas," he said.*