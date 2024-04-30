Killing of cop by his 7-year-old boy shocks Lacson

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Lacson said he was shocked when he learned the news about a seven-year-old boy who shoot and killed his father who was a cop in Barangay Bonifacio, Sagay City .

"I was shocked. Obviously, there were lapses on the part of the father himself. Why was the firearm readily within reach of a seven-year-old? It's very sad what happened and rest in peace," Lacson said.

The victim was identified as Staff Sergeant Lernie Alacha, 44 years old, who was assigned at the Sagay City Police Station.

In radio interviews, the boy said he was angry with his father because he would always maul his mother every time they quarrel over jealousy.

The couple's fight on Saturday, April 27, was reportedly due to jealousy over some TikTok followers of his live-in partner who have been sending messages to her.

Capt. Hanna Banquil, Sagay deputy police chief, said the mother of the boy identified as Irene Dayanan, 32 years old has been subjected to a paraffin test and that the boy, his 12-year-old sister, and his mother will also be subjected to a paraffin test as part of the investigation.

The three of them who were inside the house when the incident happened are considered persons of interest.

The boy was placed back in the custody of his mother after police interrogation and psychological debriefing. "The boy is in trauma and would always cry after the said incident," the police said.

Based on the police investigation, the Glock 17 .9mm used by the boy in killing his father was loaded, and the safety button had already been released.

The cop reportedly died of a lone gunshot wound on the left side of his neck.

The cop was reportedly choking his wife when his son shot him.*