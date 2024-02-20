Ko running for congressman in 2025 polls

Negros Occidental Third District board member Manuel Frederick "Manman" Ko said Tuesday, February 20, said that he will run for representative of the Abang-Lingkod party-list in the coming 2025 elections.

Ko said he already has the blessing of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez, who is their party leader, and Abang-Lingkod Rep. Stephen Paduano.

Ko is already in his third and final term as a board member.

He said he has already met with 40 punong barangays in Bacolod City to inform them of his plan to be the successor of Paduano in Congress. He said he would meet with other punong barangays in the next few days.

Ko also said that he would be the first nominee of Abang Lingkod in the coming election.

He said that their party leadership will decide who will succeed in his position in the third district.

Ko is chair of the Committee on Energy at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.*