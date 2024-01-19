Korean Health Teachers Assn. donate restroom to Sipalay school

Twenty members of the Korean Health Teachers Association (KHTA) returned to Sipalay City to officially turn over their donated restroom and conduct health education to students, parents and teachers of Cantaca Elementary School, Brgy. Nauhang, January 16.

City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares together with KHTA Chairwoman Ryu-Kyo Kang, and Lifesaving Society Korea (LSK) Chairwoman Sara Choi and Philippine Lifesaving Society CEO Arne Navarra, Schools Division Office ASDS Maria Theresa Geroso and Head Teacher Cristin Gesolgon led the ribbon cutting and turnover of the restroom.

The KHTA then conducted first aid training with Barangay Health Workers, parents of students, and teachers of Cantaca Elementary School and at the same time an orientation for relevant health-related topics were conducted to students.

KHTA Executive Directors Min-Kyung Kang, Bo-reum Choi, Jihye Lee and Jaeyeon Lee, also joined the delegation from South Korea. (PR)