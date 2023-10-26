Kotex advocates menstrual health ed through video games

Kotex, together with SMS Health PH, launched a ground-breaking initiative aimed at enhancing these experiences for young girls.

The goal was to help them navigate their period journey by providing accessible menstrual health education and period kits to equip and prepare them for their period.

“When Kotex and SMS Health PH first launched this initiative in 2022, we started collaborating with 50 private schools in Metro Manila and reached thousands of young women. For this year, we plan to expand to 200 institutions including DepEd schools and reach more than 300,000 women in NCR, Region 3, and Region 4A,”said Jacel Gumasing, SMS Health PH Project Manager.

Gumasing added, “We also plan to conduct a menstrual education program with the Period Planet Game – a video game from Kotex that enables students to have freedom to explore periods and the stigma that surrounds them, at their own time and at their own pace.”

The initiative kicked off with a demonstration of the Period Planet Game, an engaging and informative tool designed to break the stigma and myths surrounding menstruation. This immersive experience served as the perfect icebreaker for open discussions on a topic that is often shrouded in misconceptions.

Period Planet Game by Kotex is available to play at kotex.com.ph/periodplanet. This is not just a game; it’s a powerful educational resource.

This initiative from Kotex takes a giant leap towards changing the current situation. The game equips students with comprehensive knowledge about menstruation, addressing not only the biological aspects but also the emotional and social aspects associated with periods.

“Many educators and health experts recommend promoting menstrual education in schools. This is crucial as it helps normalize menstruation and break the stigma associated with it. Additionally, Period Planet can be a useful tool for teaching menstruation, as well as menstrual hygiene." said Domingo C. Pante Jr., LPT, Activity Coordinator, SFAC Taguig

From explaining the menstrual cycle in simple terms to providing tips on managing period discomfort, the game is a comprehensive hub for menstrual health education.

“I recommend this to students as added knowledge. You will find frequently asked questions addressing menstrual health. I also like that you get to enjoy playing the game while learning about hormones and period hygiene,” stressed Maria Clarissa D. Rivera, UP Diliman Research Specialist

“I love it because it is interactive, informative, and the vibe is catered to Gen-Z. I get to know a lot about hormones and my body as well,” added Vanessa Fanoga, 4th Year Business Administration Student, UP Diliman. (PR)