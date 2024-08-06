KPL and DOLE visit Bago City Mayor

Representatives from KALINGA Partylist (KPL) and the Department of Labor and Employment- Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (DOLE-TUPAD) Program paid a courtesy visit to Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo at his office last, August 2.

Present were KPL Third Nominee Atty. Benjamin Sico, KPL - Negros Occidental representative Maejie Mellena, DOLE Focal Person Ma. Victoria Diwata Borines, Provincial Coordinator Dondon Tolero, Municipal Coordinator Nelson Misaba, and Public Employment Service Office (PESO) - Bago Manager Judee Lynn Lirazan.

Earlier, the team graced the DOLE-TUPAD Program Orientation facilitated by PESO-Bago at Marhil Covered Court in the city’s Barangay Poblacion.

Of the 145 beneficiaries from the city, 75 are from Barangay Busay and 70 from Poblacion.

They will work for 10 days (4 hours per day) and will receive 480 per day.

The program is funded by KPL Congresswoman Irene Gay Saulog.

Also present during the orientation were Councilors Victor Michael Javellana, Femmy Alvarez-Martir, and Carlos Mondia, Abuanan Punong Barangay Michael Bermudez, Busay Punong Barangay Glenn Dagunan, and Población Punong Barangay Jun Arquilas, among others.