‘Kristine’ hits 96 houses in Bacolod

A total of 96 houses in Bacolod City were damaged by Tropical Depression (TD) Kristine last week in various barangays in the city, Wendy Castro, social welfare officer II of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), said Wednesday, October 30.

Castro said they conducted the assessment on October 24 and they recorded a total of 76 houses were damaged and 20 destroyed.

He said the initial data was already forwarded to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) so that they would be given a certificate to process their cash assistance.

He added the families whose houses were destroyed will receive P15,000 and P10,000 for the damaged houses.

Castro noted that most of the affected families were from Barangays 1, 30, Banago, Pahanocoy, Taculing, Mansilingan, Sum-ag, Alijis, Singcang-Airport, Estefania, Vista Alegre, Punta Taytay, Felisa and Cabug.

“Some of the houses were located at the coastal areas while others were damaged due to the fallen trees,” Castro said.

He said the affected families are temporarily staying with their relatives and repairing their damaged houses.

He added the National Housing Authority (NHA) also asked for the names of the affected families and they are hopeful for additional assistance for the victims.

Aside from the 96 affected families, Castro said an additional 20 families from Barangay Banago will be included in the list based on the latest assessment conducted by the DSSD social workers.

Castro disclosed the affected families will only submit their requirements so they can claim their cash assistance at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC). /MAP.