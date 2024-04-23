La Carlota City celebrates 42nd Pasalamat Festival

La Carlota City is currently celebrating its 42nd Pasalamat Festival which kicked off on April 22 and will run until April 28.

Fourth District Representative Juliet Marie Ferrer graced the opening of the festival along with Board members Manuel Ko, Julius Asitio, and Joven Alonso.

La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on, Vice Mayor David Baga, Jr., and members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod led the grand opening.

During the opening ceremony, Congresswoman Ferrer expressed her hopes for a successful festival and wished everyone a fun-filled week-long celebration with the variety of activities that have been lined up for the occasion.

The grand opening was flocked by a huge crowd who were excited to watch the grand opening program.

Mayor Jalando-on declared the festival which was anchored on a theme:”One Beat, One La Carlota.”

He said,”We all rise to the occasion of celebrating our 42nd Pasalamat Festival and the various activities involved for the rest of the week, let us always remember how far we have grown, and that we can do so much more by uniting together for the progress and development of our city. Wishing you the best Pasalamat Celebration, La Carloteños!,” he said.

The candidates for the Pasalamat Queen 2024 were also presented during the grand opening.

Famous bands Ben&Ben, actors Jason Abalos, Zonia, EA, Boobay, and Pepita Curtis, beauty queen Pauline Amelinckx, and Nico Locco will join the festivities, too.

Judges for the Pasalamat Festival Queen 2024 include Maribeth Bichara, Erik Visser, Shantel Nieto, Rodjun Cruz, Ysabel Ortega, Kyle Caplis, and Juan Caoile of the Performers.*