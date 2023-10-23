La Carlota recognized for zero open defecation declaration

The City of Carlota received its recognition of LGU Declared Zero Open Defecation and received P100,000 cash incentive, during the Provincial Awarding and Recognition of Zero Open Defecation held at La Carlota City Gymnasium, Oct. 20.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan led the awarding of certificate to La Carlota City Mayor Rex Jalando-on, in the presence of other local officials and LGU health workers.

Gov. Lacson said that the province will continuously and diligently pursue the goal of Zero Open Defecation in line with the Provincial Integrated Safe Water Program. (PR)