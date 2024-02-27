La Carlota turns on solar-powered city hall

La Carlota City converts to renewable energy as it switches on the 100-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system that will fuel the city hall.

Mayor Rex Jalando-on said that they are gradually switching to renewable energy to promote energy conservation, monetary savings, and environmental protection.

During the ceremonial switch-on, February 22, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson lauded Jalando-on and the city officials for taking a step to make the local government’s operations sustainable.

The city mayor hopes that renewable energy will soon become the primary source of power rather than just a subsidiary one.

“This event, more than a mere milestone, demonstrates that concrete efforts are being made rather than mere lip service in our collective goal to promote sustainable and renewable energy in the province,” he added.

Director Ricardo Dela Cruz of the Deptment of Energy Visayas Field Office also joined the ceremonial switch-on.

This year, provincial government has undertaken a bold and ambitious initiative that aims to address both the impending climate and energy crises through the development of the Negros Occ. Energy Development Roadmap.

The Capitol will soon use solar power to energize the its main office buildings as part of the initiatives to go renewable to ensure power security for Negrenses.*