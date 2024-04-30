La Carloteña MVP in PNVF U-18 finals

A 16-year-old native of La Carlota City, Negros Occidental was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Outside Hitter during Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) under 18 Girls Division Championships held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on April 28.

Kimberly Chelmei Ibanez Rubin belonged to the University of Santo Tomas Junior Golden Tigresses who played against the Nazareth School of National University Lady Bullpups.

In that game, Rubin made an impressive performance earning 24 points, comprising 18 attacks and six service aces.

With this, she was awarded the Most Valuable Player, Player of the Game title, and the Best Outside Hitter in a closely contested final match.

Her volleyball team emerged victorious in the PNVF U-18 Women's Championships by defeating the Nazareth School of National University Lady Bullpups with a score of 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Rubin has acknowledged the challenge posed by the Lady Bullpups, particularly in the second and fourth sets, where they had to overcome an early deficit to secure the championship.

She also credited the team's ability to compose themselves, work together, and excel in their system for their victory.

Having transferred to the Junior Golden Tigresses late last year, Rubin expressed gratitude for slowly adapting to the coaching style of UST head coach Emilio "Kung Fu" Reyes, and hopes to continue improving under it.

She previously played for the Bacolod Tay Tung High School Thunderbolts and Our Lady of Pilar Academy.

The Junior Golden Tigresses had a remarkable campaign, winning all of their four group-stage matches, followed by victories over Canossa Academy in the quarterfinals and Kings' Montessori School in the semifinals.

In the women's division, Kings' Montessori School secured the bronze medal by defeating De La Salle-Lipa with a score of 25-19, 25-18, 25-14, with Kriska Gindap and Paula Palma playing pivotal roles in the team's success.

The match lasted for only 87 minutes. Meanwhile, Rubin was grateful that she was awarded as the MVP of the PNVF. She offered this victory to the whole team.

“Pinaghirapan po namin araw araw sa training ang panalo namin kaya po deserve po ng buong team ko na tawaging MVP not just only me,” she said.

She thanked everyone who made this feat possible, especially their Coach Kung Fu.*The team with their coaches