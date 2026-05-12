La Castellana cop killed, 2 others hurt in buy-bust

A POLICEMAN was killed while two of his companions, including a police official, were injured during a buy-bust in Sitio Talaptap, Barangay Talaptap, La Castellana, Negros Occidental on Monday evening, May 11, 2026.

The fatality was identified as Master Sergeant Davy Carampatana, 38, a member of the drug enforcement team of La Castellana Municipal Police Station, and a resident of Isabela, Negros Occidental.

Injured were Captain Michael Muñez, La Castellana Municipal Police deputy chief, and Corporal Gerson Guache.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said personnel of the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of La Castellana Municipal Police Station led by Major Romulo Gepilango, conducted an anti-illegal drug operation against identified Street Level Individual (SLI) Edward Acupan, 41 years old.

During the operation and while effecting the arrest of the suspect, she said that Acupan violently resisted and suddenly attacked the operating personnel using a double-bladed weapon.

His mother, identified as Delia Acupan, 68 years old, allegedly joined the attack and repeatedly stabbed the police operatives.

Muñez, Guache, and Carampatana sustained stab wounds. They were rushed to a hospital, but Carampatana did not survive.

Muñez and Guache are now in stable condition.

Malong said the primary suspect, Edward Acupan, also sustained injuries during the incident and is currenlty confined at the La Castellana Rural Health Unit under police custody.

Acupan's mother, Delia, is likewise in the station's custody pending the filing of appropriate criminal charges.

Recovered from the operation were several sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P47,600, marked money, drug paraphernalia, and bladed weapons believed to have been used during the attack.

Gepilango said in September 2019, Acupana was also charged for violation of illegal possession of firearms. He was also involved in several robbery incidents in Negros Occidental.

Brigadier General Romano Cardiño, PRO-NIR acting regional director, also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen police officer.

“We mourn the untimely death of Carampatana, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. For me, he is a hero; his courage and dedication in the service of the people will never be forgotten,” Cardiño said.

Cardiño assured the families of the slain and injured personnel that the organization will provide all necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.

Cardiño also reminded all police personnel to exercise maximum caution and vigilance in conducting police operations, especially during high-risk anti-criminality and anti-illegal drug operations. (MAP)