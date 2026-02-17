La Castellana farmers get agricultural aid

THE Negros Occidental Provincial Government distributed more than P700,000 worth of agricultural inputs, including certified seeds, fertilizers, and other farm supplies, to farmers affected by recent calamities in La Castellana on February 16, 2026.

The distribution was led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, along with La Castellana Mayor Añejo Nicor and officer-in-charge (OIC) Provincial Agriculturist Dr. Dina Genzola.

Lacson emphasized in a statement the Provincial Government’s continued commitment to strengthening the resilience of the agriculture sector and ensuring that affected farmers can rebuild and sustain their livelihoods.

The assistance forms part of the Disaster Risk Reduction Program on Climate Resiliency implemented through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, in coordination with local government units affected by calamities.

The governor said the initiative aims to help farmers quickly recover by restoring crop production and providing livelihood support. (MAP)