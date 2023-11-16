La Castellana mayor open to run for vice governor

La Castellana Mayor Rhumyla Mangilimutan said on Wednesday, November 15, that she is open to running for vice governor in 2025 if chosen by her party, the United Negros Alliance (UNegA).

Manguilimutan is in her last term as mayor, though she said that the election is still too far.

"It will be the party that will decide who will run for vice governor since there is a coalition between UNegA and Love Negros. We have officers, so we can't just push ourselves," she said.

However, Manguilimutan said she is not closing her doors.

"It doesn't mean I am interested. Everyone of us is willing to go up or down in positions in public service," she said.

Right now, her focus is on La Castellana, she said, citing the big projects she wants to implement.

"I also want someone who will replace me to be in my lineup to continue the projects that I have lined up, like a hospital and a college that are set to open next year. There is also our sanitary landfill given by provincial government," she added.

Manguilimutan said that she is concerned that if the next mayor is not her ally, there will be a change of programs and priorities for our constituents.

"I want continuity," she added.

Aside from being a former police officer, she is also a Juris Doctor.

Earlier, Vice Governor Ferrer said that an ideal setup would be to have a vice governor from the southern Negros Occidental to compliment Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who is from the north.

The vice governor said three incumbent officials who are UNEgA are now on the shortlist.

Ferrer will return to the 4th district to replace his wife, incumbent Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer, who will retire from politics.*