La Castellana, Victorias young artists win art residency grants

Young artists Bianca Mae De Juan of Victorias City and Reka Calumberan of La Castellana were named winners of the Provincial Government’s Visual Arts Exhibition 2024 and were given P100,000 worth of scholarship grants to the Linangan Art Residency Program in Manila.

The awarding of winners was held at the Ayala Mall Central, Bacolod City on February 28, attended by the participants from Negros Occidental LGUs, Feminine Touch artists, and other guests.

The activity was spearheaded by Board Member Rita Gatuslao, chairperson of the SP Committee on Education, and the Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Division.

Also present at the activity were Board Members Araceli Somosa, Valentino Miguel Alonso and Mayvelyn Madrid, and Executive Assistant to the Governor and PIO Charina Magallanes – Tan who represented Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson.

This year’s Visual Art Exhibition is themed, “Laragway sang Katahum”.