Labor group disappointed over government's oil price hike response

THE General Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) has expressed disappointment and concern over the government's response to the unabated increases in the prices of petroleum products.

"While we acknowledged the issuance of Emergency Energy Power to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., we believe that this measure falls short of addressing the pressing issue of the rising cost of living and stagnant wages," Wennie Sancho, Gawa secretary general, said on Friday, March 27, 2026.

He said the government's decision to grant emergency powers is a mere band-aid solution to the worsening economic problem.

"The suspension or reduction of the excise taxes on petroleum products may provide temporary relief, but it does not address the root cause of the issue, the lack of purchasing power among workers," he added.

Gawa also demanded that the government should prioritize the welfare of the workers and take concrete steps to address the rising cost of living.

"We urge the government to reconsider its stand on wage increase and take immediate action to alleviate the sufferings of the workers," Sancho said.

Sancho also asked why there was no labor representation in the newly formed Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food and Transportation (Uplift) Committee, headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"It seems that the labor sector were left behind with the exclusion of agencies like the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) of Labor Federations representative to ensure that the welfare of the workers are taken into consideration," Sancho said.

He said Uplift is a centralized response to the national crisis. The agencies involved are Energy, Transport, Finance, Agricultural and Social Welfare with the labor sector excluded in the representation.

"The absence of labor representation in the Uplift is an indication that the issues on wage increase and Emergency Relief Allowance would be sidelined," he added.

Sancho noted that given the focus on livelihood, it involves wages and productivity which is the expertise of the NWPC.

"Without representation to the Uplift, workers felt they were left behind and taken for granted. There is no assurance that the issues and concerns of the workers which are referred to as the primary social economic force would be taken up and given due consideration by the Uplift. It will defeat the spirit of tripartism," Sancho said.

He said labor representation in the Uplift will ensure a more comprehensive approach to address the economic impact of oil price hikes to the workers and their families. (MAP)