Labor group slams suspension of fare hike

THE General Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) slammed the National Government's decision to suspend the public utility vehicle (PUV) fare hike scheduled for March 19, 2026.

Gawa Secretary General Wennie Sancho said the suspension of the transport fare hike is a calculated move to deflect attention from the pressing issue of wage increases for workers.

"We see this as a clear indication that the government is not serious about addressing the plight of the workers amidst soaring prices of essential goods and services," Sancho said.

While Gawa welcomes any measure that eases the burden on commuters, Sancho said the group cannot ignore that this move likely serves as a pretext to deny workers a wage increase.

Sancho said the National Government's silence on the issue of wages speaks volumes about its priorities.

"We demand that the government stops playing politics with the welfare of the people and take concrete steps to address the rising cost of living. A wage increase is not a favor, it is a right," Sancho said.

Sancho said the group will not be swayed by token gestures and will continue to push for just and fair wages for all workers.

Sancho also called on all workers and concerned citizens to remain vigilant and join the fight for a living wage.

"One thing is clear, the suspension of transport fare hike had raised more questions than answers," Sancho said.

Sancho asked if the move was a genuine attempt to help commuters or a way to stave off labor demands.

Sancho said the National Government's stance on wage increases for private sector workers seems reinforced by its silence.

"There is no indication that a wage increase for the workers is forthcoming. The government is trying to show that it is looking out for the common man, but in reality, it is just delaying the inevitable," Sancho said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier announced the suspension of the planned PUV fare hike originally set for March 19.

The decision followed approval from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for increases affecting jeepneys, buses, airport taxis, and transport network vehicle services. (MAP)