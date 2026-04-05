Labor group thanks Gatchalian for P1,500 monthly aid proposal for minimum wage earners

THE General Alliance of Workers Association (Gawa) expressed gratitude to Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for recommending a P1,500 monthly financial aid to all minimum wage earners in the country.

Wennie Sancho, Gawa secretary general, said Gatchalian's proposal is a beacon of hope for thousands of workers in Negros and across the Philippines who are struggling to make ends meet amid soaring fuel prices and rising costs of living.

"Thank you, Senator Gatchalian. Your advocacy for the welfare of our workers is truly commendable. Your efforts demonstrate a deep understanding of the prevailing challenges faced by our people, and we are grateful for your commitment to addressing these issues," he said.

He added that as a Negros-based alliance, Gawa is particularly heartened by Gatchalian's initiative, knowing that it will bring relief to many families in the community.

Sancho noted that Gatchalian's proposal is a testament of his dedication to public service and his willingness to listen to the needs of the people.

"Thank you, senator, for being a champion of the working class. We hope that your proposal will be swiftly approved and implemented, bringing much-needed relief to our members and their families," Sancho said.

Gatchalian earlier recommended providing P1,500 monthly financial aid for minimum wage earners who are suffering from the rising prices of fuel and other commodities amid the tensions in the Middle East.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (Protect) committee, said this should be seriously considered rather than an across-the-board wage order that may further burden struggling companies amid the crisis. (MAP)