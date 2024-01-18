Lacson, ACE back Sablan’s bid for Liga reg’l prexy

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and the Association of Chief Executives (ACE) in the province fully support the bid of Board Member Richard Julius Sablan for the presidency of Regional Liga Ng Mga Barangay in Western Visayas, said Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez, who is also the ACE-Negros Occidental president.

Benitez and Sablan met with Lacson at the Governor's Office on Wednesday, January 17, to get his endorsement.

The mayor said they expect that Sablan would be unopposed and if he gets the regional presidency, this will be the first time for Negros Occidental.

The regional election of the Liga Ng Mga Barangay is set for next month in Iloilo based on the Calendar of Activities of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Sablan said.

Benitez said he will bring Sablan to Aklan on Thursday to meet with Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores, the mayors, and Sablan's counterparts in the said province.

Benitez said he would also introduce Sablan to Guimaras Governor JC Rhaman Nava this weekend.

Sablan was unopposed in the Provincial Liga Ng Mga Barangay election held early this month.

He said he would bring the provincial programs to the regional level once elected as the Regional Liga president.

Sablan is Liga President of Victorias City.*