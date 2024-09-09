Lacson-Alonso tandem for 2025

The tandem of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Board Member Jose Benito Alonso for Vice Governor was officially declared and presented during the general assembly of the United Negros Alliance (UNEGA) on Saturday.

The general assembly and oath and confirmation of Unega members were attended by more than 200 local officials including 13 incumbent mayors in the province.

The oath and confirmation were administered by Second District Rep. Alfredo "Thirdy" Marañon who is the party chairman.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer on the other hand officially announced his bid for a comeback as congressman of the fourth district. He also administered the oath-taking of about 20 new members of the National Unity Party. He is the provincial chair of NUP in the province and the president of Unega.

Lacson on the other hand was a special guest during the general assembly as he is an official of Love Negros along with Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez which has an existing alliance.

Ferrer said he also invited Benitez but he was not able to attend the general assembly.

The incumbent mayors who took their oath and confirmation with Unega were Nicholas Yulo of Bago City; Salvador Escalante of

Cadiz City; Jilson Tubillara of San Enrique; Raymund Tongson of Himamaylan City; Alejandro Mirasol of Binalbagan; Rhumyla Mangilimutan of La Castellana; Manapla Mayor Manuel Escalante; Narwin Javelosa of Sagay City; Madonna Jaojoco of Toboso; Marxlene Dela Cruz of Don Salvador Benedicto,: Jose Maria Alonzo of Pontevedra; Rex Jaladoon

of La Carlota and Ella Garcia Yulo of Moises Padilla.

Moises Padilla Yulo revealed that her husband Felix Yulo will be her running mate in the coming election. She said they have been together for better and worse, even during the hardest challenges they went through in the last election.

Her opponent Vice Mayor Ian Villaflor has also announced his candidacy for Mayor and he said the town has been declared by Unega as "Zona Libre". He said his Certificate of Nomination will come from NUP while Yulo's will come from Lakas-CMD.

Ferrer also announced that their candidate for board member for the fourth district will be Bago City Mayor Nicolas Yulo who will end his term in 2025 and

Paula Alonso.

Unega will field former Mayor Ricardo Presbitero as Mayor of Valladolid. (TDE)