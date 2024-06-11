Lacson appoints Nella as Acting Provincial Administrator

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson confirmed Monday the appointment of Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas as Acting Provincial Administrator effective Monday, June 10.

The appointment of Nellas came following the six-month suspension of the Office of the Ombudsman against Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz over an expropsiation case in Binalbagan. Lacson said he is hoping that the Ombudsman's decision will be reversed.

The Office of the Ombudsman has suspended Diaz and Executive Assistant II Chery Sheil Valenzuela for six months without pay for “conflict of interest” while engaging in the private practice of their profession during their incumbency in government.

The complaint stemmed from their alleged failure to provide legal assistance or representation to Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, relative to an expropriation case that the municipality filed with the Regional Trial Court of Himalayan City.

Lacson said while Diaz and Valenzuela have filed a Motion for Reconsideration before the Ombudsman they asked to voluntarily implement the suspension in compliance with the Ombudsman's order.

"We have a system in place and I am confident that we will continue to function well because of the system in place," Lacson said referring to Diaz's suspension. "We have prepared our motion for reconsideration of this decision and we are hoping that our side will be heard and the merits of our case will be recognized by the Ombudsman.

However, at the end of office hours on June 7, 2024, the undersigned respectfully asks your permission to start serving the penalty of 6 months suspension.

This voluntary service of suspension is in due respect and deference to the authority of the Office of the Ombudsman. It must also be stressed that this shall be without prejudice to the resolution of our Motion for Reconsideration,"

As you directed, we have undertaken proactive measures to ensure the continuous and seamless operation of the Provincial Administrator's Office and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental (PGNO) as a whole.

I convened and informed the department heads about the Ombudsman's Decision. We reached a consensus to prepare for the consequences of the suspension order and distribute duties and responsibilities that are affected by this development," Diaz and Valenzuela stated in their letter to the governor for their voluntary compliance with the suspension.