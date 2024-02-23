Lacson asks biz owners to ensure roadworthiness of vehicles

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson called on the business owners who are utilizing trucks to ensure their roadworthiness, especially their brake systems.

"See to it that your vehicles are still roadworthy. Drivers should also be vigilant and not rush to their destinations," the governor added.

This, after 15 persons died when a truck plummeted down a ravine in Brgy. Bulwang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental on Wednesday, February 21.

The victims who are close relatives including the couple who owns the said truck were on their way to Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, to buy pigs. The driver and his helper survived the incident while the 15 passengers, who are all residents of La Libertad, all died inside the truck.

"Witnesses said the truck went out of control towards the sharp bend of the road," the governor said.

The driver was found drenched in motor oil in the wreck at the bottom of the ravine at least 50 meters (164 feet) below the road, Michael Cabugnason, a rescue official from the Mabinay municipal government, said.

Some of the passengers were reported to have been pinned to death, Cabugnason said.

He added that the area, an uphill curve of a major highway that connects Negros Oriental with the southern portion of the neighboring Negros Occidental, is an "accident-prone area."

Lacson said that based on the information he received, the vehicle involved in the accident was already "rundown."

He also extended his condolences to the family of the 15 fatalities.

The fatalities were identified as Ereneo Magos, 37; Rolindo, Sr. and Fe Disipulo who are owners of the truck, their sons Rolindo Disipulo, Jr. and Rex Disipulo; Jimboy Ibugan; Marlon Soledad; Rene Acabo; Alan Flores; Rene Acabo; Allen Bucong; Raymond Llenes; Roy Magos; Leo Soreño; Jacob Labrador and Almar Icugan.*