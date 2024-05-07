Lacson assured of backing of PDP mayors on reelection bid

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson was assured of the backing on his re-election bid by the incumbent elected officials who are members of the Partido Demockratiko Pilipino (PDP).

"I'm very thankful for their support. I've gone around the third district and confirmed that they are supportive of my reelection for my final term as governor," Lacson said Tuesday, May 7.

He confirmed that he received information that those from the third district will resign from PDP.

Most of the incumbent local officials joined the PDP through mass oath-taking when former president Rodrigo Duterte assumed office.

Last week, Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said that there would be a mass resignation of elected officials in the province from the PDP.

This follows after Victorias City Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and nine councilors irrevocably resigned from the PDP in reaction to the announcement of Atty. Jesus Hinlo, PDP deputy-secretary general for the Visayas, that it is considering former Victorias City mayor Frederick Palanca as their possible candidate against Lacson in the 2025 election.

Palanca has not issued any statement yet about the matter.*