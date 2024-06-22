Lacson assures all-out support for Ferrer in the 2025 elections

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has assured all-out support for Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer in his bid to run for Congressman in the fourth district in the coming 2025 elections.

Lacson said Ferrer has already decided on this.

Lacson made the assurance after he was asked for a reaction to reports that retired Engineer Leah Delfina will run against Ferrer. " People are also talking about it but as far as the Vice Governor is concerned he has decided to run in the fourth district," Lacson said.

Lacson also said that he is comfortable with Board Member Jose Benito Alonso who has been reported to be his running mate in the 2024 elections because Ferrer decided to go back to the fourth district. His wife incumbent Fourth District Rep.Juliet Marie Ferrer will end her term in 2025.

Lacson heads Love Negros while Ferrer is the president of the United Negros Alliance (Unega).

Meanwhile, Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante who is also the Secretary General of Unega said they will meet this coming July for the 2025 elections. He said they have not formally joined Lakas CMD Party. He earlier said that the second district officials intend to join the party as pledged by second district Rep. Alfredo Thirdy Marañon to House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Romualdez is one of the leaders of Lakas CMD Party (TDE)