Lacson backs move to revert school opening to June

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is supporting the move of the Department of Education to return the start of the school year to every month of June.

Lacson said Thursday, February 1, that during the summer, which is the hottest month of the year in the Philippines, students are in the classrooms and they are having a hard time.

"Public school classrooms do not have air conditioning, so it is difficult," he pointed out.

He said the school break also falls during the rainy season, so they cannot enjoy it, adding that they have no time to unwind and relax.

Ian Arnold Arnaiz, public information officer for the DepEd schools division in Negros Occidental, said that high temperatures arise during the summer season, which is one of the reasons why the proposal to return to the June opening is being pushed.

DepEd, in its latest statement, said that the return of school openings every June will be implemented gradually so that students will not be affected.*