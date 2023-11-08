Lacson confirms reelection bid in 2025

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Lacson confirmed Tuesday, November 7, that he is seeking reelection for his third and final term in 2025.

"Yes, I am running for reelection, and all these developments, especially with Unega (United Negros Alliance), manifest how strong the coalition is. I'm happy with the continued support of Unega for this administration, and we will continue to work together," Lacson said.

Lacson made the statement despite Love Negros, where he leads with Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez, having not yet formally met to discuss 2025. "I think there is enough time for that," Lacson said.

The governor made the statement after Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr., who is the secretary general of Unega, confirmed that Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, who is the Unega chair, will run for congressman in the fourth district as his wife, incumbent congresswoman Juliet Marie Ferrer, will end her term in 2025.

"Not that he will leave me. It's a decision that the family has decided, and they also feel he (Ferrer) could help more, specifically for the fourth district," Lacson said.

"What's important is that it comes from Unega, not only Unega members, but the choice of Unega…Yes, I am the presumptive candidate for 2025, which gives me the opportunity to finish my term as provided by law," Lacson said.

Escalante said three incumbent officials are being eyed as possible candidates for vice governor to replace Ferrer in 2025.

Pressed if he was ready to face anyone who would challenge him for the province's top post, "As it is right now, I am the presumptive candidate for governor of Love Negros," Lacson said.

He also pointed out that he has no problem working with anyone from Unega.

"I can work with anyone," Lacson said.*