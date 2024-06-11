Lacson confirms show cause order vs. Provincial Tourism officer, other employees

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson confirmed Monday that a "show cause order" was issued against Tourism Officer Cheryl Decena and other employees assigned at Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The order stemmed from an unliquidated amount from Mambukal Resort.

Decena was the former Manager of Mambukal Resort.

" I don't consider it a big deal just reminding them to liquidate unliquidated cash advances because we have a deadline by the end of last year," Lacson said.

Reports have it that the amount involves millions of pesos.

"This is a case in Mambukal but it's not only Cheryl but also other employees.

They just have to liquidate," Lacson said.