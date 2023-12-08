Lacson contemplates issuing EO for use of face mask

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is contemplating of issuing an executive order for the wearing of face masks.

"Based on what is happening in our neighboring countries, there might be a call to wear a face mask again. If in case I will issue an executive order, I hope the media will support me in explaining why there's a need to wear a face mask again," Lacson said.

Meanwhile, Lacson urged everyone not to focus too much on politics, especially in the coming year, “2024 is already a political year, so again, let's not focus too much on politics as there's a lot of work to be done," the governor added.*