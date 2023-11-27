Lacson emphasizes accountability to employees

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson emphasized accountability to Capitol employees during the oath taking of 50 newly hired and promoted provincial government employees.

They took their oaths of office before Lacson in rites held at Negros Residences in Bacolod City on Sunday afternoon, November 26.

Lacson also urged the employees to act with patriotism and justice and lead modest lives, as civil servants play a crucial role as representatives of the government.

“I want to emphasize that the Constitution of the Republic states that public office is a public trust. Public officers and employees must, at all times, be accountable to the people, serving them with the utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency,” the governor said.

The recently hired or promoted employees are from the different departments and offices of the provincial government of Negros Occidental, as well as from the provincial government-owned hospitals located in various local government units.*