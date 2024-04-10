Lacson emphasizes digital transformation

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson emphasized digital transformation during the 33rd Annual General Assembly of Capitol Government Employees Community Multi-purpose Cooperative (Capgem) at SMX Convention Center on Tuesday, April 9.

“Your theme, 'Positioning Capgem in a Digital Economy,' reflects Capgem's aim to be more responsive and adaptive to the demands of the times. It is guiding the membership toward innovation in the digital age as a means to achieve the cooperative's objectives,” Lacson said.

He pointed out that the increasing digitalization has brought about changes in people’s work habits and purchasing behaviors, as well as in the way we participate in our community.

"This transformation accelerates growth by providing new opportunities not just in conducting business, but also in sharing information and engaging people," the governor added.

Digital transformation is in our midst, and as a big and growing cooperative, Capgem must be able to navigate well and capitalize on the positive effects of digitalization, Lacson emphasized.

He also imparted that at the distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership and support services to more than 2,500 Negrense agrarian reform beneficiaries, which was headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., he remarked that the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program is one of the most decisive strategies for equity, food security, and poverty alleviation in the country.

"The goal of agrarian reform, akin to that of cooperativism, is rooted in improving the socio-economic conditions of our people and the overall development of the Philippines through people’s empowerment," Lacson further said.

He added that a year from now, the Philippines is going to celebrate the 110th year of cooperatives. "This milestone, more than just a reason for celebration, should move us to ponder on the gains we have achieved and the opportunities that we should take," Lacson stressed.

The new set of officers of Capgem were also inducted during the general assembly.

"To the new set of officers, you are the key instruments in setting the direction of Capgem. The success of Capgem largely depends on your leadership and dedication," the governor said.*