Lacson grateful for Albee's support in reelection bid

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said he is grateful for the endorsement of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo “Albee” Benitez and his son, Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez, for his reelection bid in 2025.

“I truly appreciate and am truly grateful for the kind words and endorsement of Mayor Albee and Mayor Javi on my planned bid for re-election as governor of the Province in the upcoming 2025 elections," Lacson stated in a statement Thursday, November 9.

He added, “It is heartening to know that the hard work, perseverance, and unification efforts of the present administration under my leadership have been appreciated by my esteemed and well-respected colleagues in public service.”

"Their support not only fortifies my resolve but also stands as evidence of the cooperative spirit that defines our shared dedication to public service. Their trust and confidence strengthen my determination to continue serving Negros Occidental with the utmost commitment, transparency, and integrity, ensuring the security, welfare, and well-being of each and every Negrense," Lacson added.*