Lacson hopes for violence-free election day

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Wednesday, October 25, that he is hoping a violence-free situation would prevail in the province until the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30.

Lacson said so far there has been no election-related violence that happened in the province as the election day drew near,

based on the report that he got from Provincial Police Director Colonel Leo Pamittan.

"I would like to call on the candidates and their respective supporters to maintain peace, and avoid violence," Lacson said.

"We expect the campaign to be more intense in the remaining days but I hope the Negrenses would maintain peaceful and credible elections," the governor added.

Lacson has already put the entire province under Red Alert status for the coming BSKE and Undas in anticipation of any emergencies effective October 28.

In a Memorandum dated October 23, Lacson stated that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Emergency Operations Center is hereby raised to red alert effective October 28, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. of November 3.

Concerned agencies, offices, and City/Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Offices are advised to raise their status to red for the protection of life and properties during emergencies on the said events.*