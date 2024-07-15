Lacson lauds agencies for the recovery of stolen Amorsolo painting

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson lauded the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and those involved in the successful recovery of the Amorsolo painting stolen from the Hofilena Museum in Silay City on July 3.

"This successful operation is a proud moment and a testament to the unwavering dedication, relentless investigative efforts, and outstanding coordination of our law enforcement agencies," Lacson said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the collaboration and support from the local authorities, the museum staff, and the vigilant citizens whose cooperation was instrumental in identifying the suspects," the governor said.

"This achievement serves as a reminder for us to remain vigilant in protecting and ensuring the preservation of our cultural treasures," he added. The NBI- Special Task Force (NBI-STF) recovered the painting by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo that was stolen from the Hofileña Museum in Silay City in an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of two persons in Quezon City on Friday, July 12.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the agency received information that a certain "Atty. Ching" was selling the 1936 "Mango Harvesters" painting of Amorsolo for P3.5 million so they planned an entrapment operation.

On Friday they proceeded to the target area at Tomas Morato, Quezon City, and arrested Ritz Chona Castro Ching and Donecio Escobia Somaylo who delivered the painting for sale on instructions of "Atty. Ching", Santiago said.

The two were arrested for violation of the Anti-Fencing Law, and presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Inquest Prosecutor of the Department of Justice. (TDE)