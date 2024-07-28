Lacson leads the ceremonial turnover of 24 land titles

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the ceremonial turnover of 24 land titles to Capitol employees and other qualified recipients of the housing and livelihood programs of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

Lacson said that the initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to the well-being of the beneficiaries and the holistic development of the province.

“We recognize the importance of land ownership in achieving economic stability and independence, and we are dedicated to providing opportunities that enhance your quality of life,” he said A total of 13 land titles were given to the recipients of Paglaum Village Housing, six for the Kabugwason Resettlement Site, and five for the Minoyan Farm Lots.

The Minoyan Farmlot Project aims to uplift the economic and social conditions of Capitol employees and constituents through sustainable agricultural livelihood, while the Paglaum Village Housing Project aims to provide Capitol employees with affordable residential lots.

Meanwhile, the Kabugwason Resettlement Site serves as a relocation for informal settlers of Brgys. 6, 7, and 8, Bacolod City occupying the properties owned by the Provincial Government.

The projects were facilitated by the Provincial General Services Office.