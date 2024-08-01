Lacson maintains invitation to rebels to give up arm struggle

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose.Lacson maintains his invitation to rebel members of the New People's Army in the province to give up armed struggle and return to the folds of law.

"Negros is peaceful and sustainable and it's through the concerted efforts of the military and its officials, the LGUs, and the PNP," Lacson said.

Lacson said the rebels are still around but it's a good sign that most of the rebel fronts have been dismantled already. " We would like to assure them that they made the right decision to join the government," Lacson said.

Meanwhile, the military identified the NPA rebel who was killed in an encounter against the troops of the Army’s 15th Infantry (Molave) Battalion at Purok 5, Barangay Basak, Cauayan, Negros Occidental on July 29, 2024. He was identified as Ramon Moico Enseniales, alias Art/Bugtong, 64 years old, a member of the dismantled South West Front (SWF) Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros Cebu Bohol Siquijor (KR-NCBS).

His wife, Epeania, confirmed Enseniales' identity. He was a resident of Purok 1, Barangay Tambad, Cauayan. Also recovered from the encounter site includes an improvised 12-gauge shotgun, two hand grenades, three keypad cellphones, personal belongings, and subversive documents with high intelligence value were seized from the scene. (TDE)