Lacson meets with Negrense scholars in Japan

Gov. Bong Lacson, along with the Negros Occidental delegation to Japan, had a consultative meeting with the Negrense scholars based in Chiba and Fukushima to check on their situation and assess the impact of the scholarship program.

Also present during the meeting were Shintaro Sasagawa, President of Keiwa Kogyo Co., Yasuaki Nagaishi, Vice President of OISCA International, Fumio Mizuno, Yomiuri coordinator, and Shigimi Watanabe, OISCA Bago Director.

Previously, the governor also visited scholars based in Miyakonojo, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan.