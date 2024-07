Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said no to any possibilities of the establishment of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the province.

“Definitely no”. We will not allow that. We will discourage it," Lacson said on Monday.

Authorities have recently raided POGO locations in different provinces in the country. POGO operations in the country have become controversial after the uncovering of the connection of Bamban.Mayor.Alkce Gou to the operation. (TDE)