Lacson not giving nod on Hinlo's claim

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson on Thursday, April 25, said that he will not give a platform to the claims of Atty. Jesus Hinlo, deputy secretary general for Visayas of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP)-Laban, regarding his administration of the provincial government.

"No, why give him a platform when he is not a candidate," Lacson said when asked to react to the statement of Hinlo that the politics at the Capitol will change as he will bring the provincial government to the masses.

Hinlo was referring to former Victorias City mayor Francis Frederick Palanca which the party is considering to run against Lacson.

The governor is seeking his third and last term in the 2025 mid-term polls.

"We will know by October if who will be running," he said.

Hinlo said Palanca recently took his oath as vice president of PDP for Negros Occidental.*