Lacson optimistic with NegOcc economy after ‘stable internal peace’ declaration

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is optimistic for the province's economy after the Provincial Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC) declared the province under the State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips).

"I hope the investors will feel more confident in investing in the province knowing for a fact that there is peace and order," Lacson said Wednesday, March 6.

The JPSCCC, composed of the Philippine Army, National Police, and Coast Guard made the declaration during its meeting held at Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr. in Bacolod City on Tuesday, March 5.

"We've always been wanting to reach that level that there is stable peace and order situation," Lacson said.

The governor also said the recommendation is based on the fact that most, if not all, rebel fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army have been dismantled.

"At least the government they set up in the province has been dismantled," Lacson said.

Maj. Mervin Rosal, 303rd Infantry Brigade Civil Military Operations chief, said that in the Sips stage, the provinces are categorized as cleared, unaffected, and relatively peaceful.

The joint declaration of JPSCC will be forwarded to the Provincial Peace and Order Council of Negros Occidental, and the Regional Peace and Order Council Western Visayas for concurrence.*