Lacson orders the PNP to do everything to recover the stolen Amorsolo painting

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson ordered the PNP in the province to do everything to recover the valuable Amorsolo Painting stolen from Hofileña Heritage House in Silay City on July 3.

"They have the lead so they are following that lead. My instruction is to do everything to recover that piece of art. I've ask also our Provincial Director to update me with the latest on the case," Lacson said.

"We would like to recover that valuable piece of art," Lacson emphasized. Lacson said the province will not add to the reward of P25,000 offered by Silay City for any information that would lead to the recovery of the said painting.

"You could imagine the value of that priced art piece. I don't think the province can even offer an amount that could be commensurate with the value of that. We are banking on the PNP," Lacson said. Based on the initial police investigation two suspects mingled with some tourists who visited the Museum.

The male suspect reportedly removed the painting and put it inside the bag of a female suspect and they took a "trisikad" going to the jeep terminal and boarded a public jeepney going to Bacolod City.

The painting is reportedly to be worth millions of pesos which is an artwork of national artist Fernando Amorsolo. The suspects reportedly used fictitious names in the logbook and used an address in Bacolod City. They were wearing caps and face masks when they entered the museum. The suspects only targeted the prized painting among all the art pieces in the museum, the police investigation further showed. (TDE)