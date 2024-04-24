Lacson our governor until 2028, Ferrer says

Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer on Wednesday, April 24, reiterated the position of the United Negros Alliance (UNegA) to support Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson until his term ends in 2028.

"We have this unity. There is a consultation. If there is a third force that will arise, it's their right. As far as Love Negros and UNegA are concerned, we have a unification," Ferrer, chairman of UNegA, said.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr., secretary-general of UNegA, for his part, said that based on his talks with Ferrer and party president, 2nd District Rep. Alfredo Marañon III, they have agreed to support the coalition with Love Negros.

"PDP-Laban does not have anything to do with our commitment with Gov. Bong Lacson, whatever national party he is a member of," Escalante said.

He emphasized that the local choice will prevail over the national party.

He also said that lawyer JV Hinlo, provincial chair of PDP-Laban, has not coordinated with them as party members.*