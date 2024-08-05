Lacson prefers NIR Regional Center in one place

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson prefers that the regional offices for Negros Island Region will be placed in one regional Center.

"I would prefer that especially if there is an ideal property," Lacson said.

Lacson also said that even before Senator Imee Marcos made the announcement last week, they already knew that the budget for NIR is not included in the proposed National Expenditure Program or the General National budget for 2025.

However, he said he is hoping that the congressmen especially from Negros can include the NIR since the budget is now in Congress for deliberation and approval.

"Of course, they would push for it and hopefully they would be able to convince the national government to include the NIR budget," Lacson said.

Marcos in a press conference here in Bacolod City also assured to help push for the NIR budget.

Senators JV Ejercito and Juan Miguel Zubiri also made the same assurance.

Marcos explained that the 2025 budget had already been drafted when President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed the NIR Law last month. (TDE)