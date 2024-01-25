Lacson prefers non-Negrense Nocppo director

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Wednesday, January 24, that he prefers a provincial police director who is not from the province.

Lacson said he wants someone who is dedicated to his job.

"He should also have the experience to become a provincial director. Somebody who does not favor anyone. He should be fair in treating all police stations. Not biased to anyone, especially with elections in 2025," the governor said.

Col. Leo Pamittan, the current provincial police director, is up for transfer after nearing his two-year tour of duty as provincial police director.

Lacson said there is really "no rush to the end of the tenure of Col. Pamittan. I understand that they have to prepare a position for him in the national headquarters," the governor pointed out.

"There have been candidates who visited me lately but what is important is that they are recommended by the Philippine National Police," Lacson said.

Two police officials visited the governor and expressed interest in the position.*