Lacson proposes P6.4B provincial budget for 2025

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson is proposing a P6,457,539,794.00 provincial budget for next year.

Under Section 318 of the Local Government Code of 1991, it is my honor to submit to the August Body the proposed Annual Budget for Fiscal Year (FV) 2025 of the General Fund, for your legislative consideration and approval, Lacson said in his letter to the Sangguniang Panlalawogan.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Budget for the General Fund has a total appropriation of P6,457,539,794.00. The proposed budget consists of P6,203,085,130.00 for the General Fund - Proper and for the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD), a special account under the General Fund, the amount of P254,454,664.00.

Overall, the proposed FY 2025 Annual Budget for the General Fund, including the Operating Budget of the EEDD is higher by P1,022,895,094.00 or 18.82% from the FY 2024 Annual Budget.

The 2025 Executive Budget reflects the administration's continued commitment to fully realizing our 7-Point Development Agenda, ABANSE NEGRENSE. It has been carefully crafted to guide us in our pursuit of sustained progress and development, with a focus on achieving a Negrense brand of good governance and growth, Lacson stated in his budget proposal.

The budget was formulated with strict adherence to the necessary fiscal reform ensuring that we maximize our resources to meet the Provincial Government's goals and objectives for Negros Occidental and the Negrenses, Lacson further stated. Ferrer said the hearing for the proposed budget will be held and that it may be approved in December. (TDE)