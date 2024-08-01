Lacson pushes Zayco to stay as NPC Provincial Chair

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson pushes former Governor Isidro Zayco to stay as the provincial chairman of their party which is the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC).

"I encourage him to stay in his position with the party. He is the most senior and favorite of many," Lacson said. Zayco said on Tuesday that he would like to step down as provincial chair of NPC because he has been a civilian.

However, he said he would stay an ordinary member of the party. He also said he would also tell his party mates, Governor Lacson and Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez of the sixth district about his future political plans.

Zayco has been very visible in Kabankalan City as reports have it that he will make a comeback as Mayor of the city in the coming 2025 elections. He said he will reveal his plans in October.

The filing of the Certificate of Candidacy for the May 2025 elections will be on October 8 this year. Reports have it that Kabankalan City will have a Zayco-Zayco tandem versus Miranda-Miranda tandem in 2025.

The former governor has been reported to have allied with incumbent Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco to be his running mate.

On the other hand, Mayor Benjie Miranda has confirmed to seek re-election, and reports have it that he is eyeing his wife Divine Grace to be his running mate. (TDE)