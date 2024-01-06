Lacson relays some major projects for 2024

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson imparted to Capitol employees some flagship projects of his administration during their first flag ceremony for 2024 on Friday, January 5.

“Last year, we tirelessly pursued essential transformations, embraced innovation, improved coordination, and diligently executed programs in accordance with the law and our development agenda. As a result, we have reaped numerous awards, including the most prestigious National Award for Local Governments, and the Seal of Good Local Governance,” Lacson said.

The Seal of Good Local Governance represents more than an award and a distinction; it serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding public service through fostering transparency, upholding accountability, and embracing the principles of good governance, Lacson said.

The governor also cited how the hog industry in the province managed to survive despite being hit by the African swine fever. “In fact, I ate and enjoyed lechon at all the Christmas parties I attended," he said.

Lacson also relayed information to Capitol employees about the bidding process for its Bulk Water Project.

"At present, we have five bidders: Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc., Aboitiz Infra Capital, First Balfour Inc., Balibago Water Works System Inc., and Prime Water. The interest expressed by these prominent companies is evidence of their confidence in the project, our initiatives for water security, and the effectiveness of our governance. This project will last for decades and will benefit the next generations of Negrenses," Lacson said.

He added, “We have also finalized the purchase of the property from the 1st Falls to the 7th Falls from the Mambucal Real Estate Development Corporation. The province will now exercise control and ownership over the land surrounding our falls and river systems. Our focus will be on reforestation, ensuring the protection of our falls, and preserving our natural resources.”

"Simultaneously, we plan to enhance our hotel facilities by adding more rooms across various price ranges, from mid-range to high-end options. Additionally, we aim to introduce new tourism features such as trail running, hiking, biking, horseback riding, and potentially tramlines and ziplines to attract both local and foreign tourists. Mambukal has always been a hallmark of our provincial tourism. As such, we aim to develop a world-class resort while at the same time promoting ecological sustainability and protection."

He also told the employees of the expansion of the Tambara project to 120 hectares. "Our focus remains on planting giant bamboo to enhance our forest cover and to facilitate the construction of our bamboo processing facility. Notably, a private firm has expressed interest in establishing facilities where an ample supply of bamboo is available for the production of engineered bamboo intended for export and as part of community livelihood."

The possession of the Land Transportation Office, Boy Scouts, and Veterans Bank land and buildings has been returned to the province. Additionally, a portion of the Negros Forest property has also been reverted to the province, he said.

“This 7,000-square-meter property will be suitable for a legacy project. We also have plans to establish Cyber Center II or pursue a PPP project,” Lacson further told Capitol employees.

“To address congestion in the Capitol area and make good use of the motorpool area, we are constructing a two-storey parking lot for the employees,” he added

He said, “These are just a few of the projects and programs we have for this year, complementing our already established initiatives under our Abanse Negrense development agenda.”