Lacson remains positive of NIR realization; Negros Oriental wants Comelec, DBM offices

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Lacson remained upbeat and looked forward to the realization of the Negros Island Region (NIR).

Lacson made the statement after revealing that Negros Oriental is asking if they can have the offices of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in exchange for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Health (DOH) to be located in Negros Occidental.

"I immediately said yes to their request," Lacson said Thursday, November 16.

The governor clarified that he did not ask anymore for their reasons.

Lacson said that in their meeting in Metro Manila, they agreed to adopt the previous set-up of offices to be assigned in the two provinces.

"Maybe after their discussions, they decided to ask for a swap of departments," he said, adding, “our offices in the health service were very happy that the regional office of the DOH will be located in Negros Occidental."

Asked about the delay in the implementation of the NIR, Lacson said that "we should remain positive."

"Because of the agreement between the two provinces, there is a big chance that it will be approved," he said, adding that Negrenses "should remain hopeful."

Negros Occidental is under Region 6 (Western Visayas), while Negros Oriental and Siquijor are under Region 7 (Central Visayas), respectively.

Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria is excited about the realization of NIR.*